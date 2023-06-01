Pick up the slack, and don't stop until you reach your goal. Refuse to let anyone give you extra responsibilities if it helps them more than you. Call the shots instead of giving others power over you. Trust in your intelligence and experience, and channel your energy. Maintaining a positive attitude and doing your own thing will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put in the time and finish what you start. If you live up to your promises, rewards will be yours. Now is a great time to put your energy into something that matters. Helping others will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Set a goal and work toward it. A social or work-related event will prove eye-opening. Put your energy into adding to your qualifications and using your skills diversely. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) - Reorganize your schedule before you add new things to it. Don't follow someone down a path that doesn't interest you. Put your emotions aside and your energy into personal gain and accomplishments.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Push forward, regardless of the obstacles. Think about the possibilities and take the road less traveled; you will outmaneuver anyone who tries to get in your way. Romance is apparent.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- If you tidy up loose ends, you'll breathe easy. Adopting a new look or adding a few extra touches to whatever you pursue will lead to compliments and concepts that can help you advance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to let anyone get in your way or create discord. Stick to the basics, tell the truth and call out anyone who does otherwise. Stand up for your rights, and you will make a difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your money moving. Handle your affairs with precision. Refuse to let anyone interfere in what you are trying to accomplish. Make personal moves for the right reason. Focus on fitness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- The changes you make to your living space will push you to be more productive. A change is as good as a rest. Think about the possibilities and summon the help of those closest to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pay attention to what everyone is doing. Stick close to home and distance yourself from anyone trying to hold you back. Put your energy into increasing your earning potential.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take control, tidy up unfinished business and consider financial changes that will make you feel comfortable about the future. Be imaginative. A romantic gesture will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Problems will surface if you take on too much or overreact. Be a good listener; it will help you decide what to do next. A change at home or to your appearance will build confidence.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You can make decisions that will help you overcome a negative situation. Clearing a path forward will ease tension and encourage you to stop fighting a losing battle. Romance is encouraged.