Put your energy behind your ideas and into making changes that will ease stress and give you something to look forward to this year. An overreaction will come between you and the happiness you desire. Be honest with yourself and others; it will make it easier to let go of what isn't working for you so you can move on to something more suitable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't rely on others. Do your part, choose your path and own the outcome. Speak from the heart and look out for your interests. Protect your reputation. Make the changes you want to see happen.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Simplify, downsize and let go of the past. It's a new day; time to reset your goals and focus on what's important to you. You can't change the past, but you can control how you move forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put your energy where it counts. Reach out to those who have been there for you in the past, and you'll get the backup you require. A change of attitude will result in new ideas.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Clear your head before you share your thoughts. Confusion will set in if you let your emotions interfere with what you are trying to accomplish. Expect to meet with stubborn resistance. Be patient.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't hesitate to change your mind if something feels wrong. The adjustments may spark emotions but will also help stabilize your life. Trust your instincts. Don't risk your health or well-being.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend quality time with people who lift your spirits and make you smile. Look for any opportunity to travel, learn or get involved in a partnership that offers growth opportunities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Not everyone will agree with your decisions, but feeling comfortable and living with the results are what matter. Be true to yourself and feel good about the decisions you make.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be careful with whom you share information today. Someone will twist your words if given a chance. Pay attention to relationships and determine who has your back. Avoid joint ventures.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take care of financial matters. Money won't buy you happiness or peace of mind. Someone you care about will disappoint you. Show patience and be a good listener, and something good will transpire.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll face many controversies if you share too much information with a friend, relative or peer. Spend time developing your plans and working toward your objective.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You've got the drive to achieve your goal. A change you want to make regarding your financial situation will happen if you put in the hours and do the work yourself. Pay attention to the details.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Let your imagination lead the way, but don't lose sight of what things cost or what's realistic. Pay attention to self-improvement and avoid trying to change others.