Put your energy behind your ideas and into making changes that will ease stress and give you something to look forward to this year. An overreaction will come between you and the happiness you desire. Be honest with yourself and others; it will make it easier to let go of what isn't working for you so you can move on to something more suitable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't rely on others. Do your part, choose your path and own the outcome. Speak from the heart and look out for your interests. Protect your reputation. Make the changes you want to see happen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Simplify, downsize and let go of the past. It's a new day; time to reset your goals and focus on what's important to you. You can't change the past, but you can control how you move forward.

