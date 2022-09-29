Money matters are a highlight this year. Invest in yourself, your surroundings and your health, not in joint ventures or shared expenses. Flexibility and freedom will be crucial. Keep consumption down and your overhead manageable. Concentrate on what's attainable and walk away from what's impossible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consider your attributes, skills and schedule, and adjust your lifestyle accordingly. It's up to you to turn your ideas into something tangible, so don't wait for someone to do the work for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stick to what you know and do best. Don't give anyone a chance to stand in your way. Think outside the box. An innovative, enthusiastic presentation will muster up authentic support.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Mull over what you want to achieve, but be secretive regarding your plans to avoid interference. Listen to your heart. Expand your workspace or make room for a project you want to pursue.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put everything in its place and leave nothing to chance. Talks will bring about positive change; however, certain actions may leave a sour taste in your or someone else's mouth.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll come up with a plan that looks lucrative. Explore the possibilities and consider how to invest safely in something you want to pursue. Follow your dreams.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Live and learn. Take the time to look at every angle of a situation. An emotional discussion can ruin a relationship with someone you count on for help. Choose your words wisely.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pick away at a creative idea until you turn it into something tangible. Keep what you are working toward a secret, and you will save yourself from a lecture by someone who lacks your vision.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Speak confidently and share what you know; the response will help you get ahead. Do whatever it takes to boost your reputation, and you'll gain access to where you need to be.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take time to get to know your peers, neighbors or community members. Emphasize what interests you, and you'll attract people with connections to something you want to pursue. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Develop a talent or skill that is forward-thinking and fitting for this moment. Be abrupt if that's what it takes to get others on board. A change will turn out well, as long as you avoid indulgence.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Listen carefully, say little and look for an alternative to what someone suggests. Refuse to let anyone play with your emotions or make you feel guilty. Say no to anyone pressuring you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Express yourself passionately, and you'll make progress. What you contribute will change how others perceive you. Take a different route if it will help you gain insight. Share your feelings.