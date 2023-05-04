Channel your energy into making positive changes to your living arrangements. Take the initiative to improve your health and your relationships with others. A chance to develop a creative skill or to expand your relationship with someone you enjoy being around will improve your life and encourage you to take better care of yourself. Love is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A hasty decision or action will cause emotional stress. Relax, take your time and refuse to let anyone pressure you to do something you are questioning. When in doubt, talk to someone you know will offer sound advice. Don't take a health risk.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put everything you've got into your work; an opportunity to advance will unfold. A chance to earn more or receive a gift or grant looks promising. Set up a meeting.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you do your part, rewards will follow. Use your skills, knowledge and experience to help a cause or someone in need. You don't have to spend money to get ahead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do some research. Nothing stays the same forever, and it's important that you be aware of what's going on around you if you want to keep up. Take care of yourself and those you care about most.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Embrace what's new and exciting. Explore what you have in common with friends and peers and do your part to nurture meaningful relationships. Set high standards and strive for stability and security.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Emotional and financial matters will take a turn for the worse if you get involved in a joint venture or agree to share expenses with someone unreliable. Examine your living arrangements.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll be eager to take care of your responsibilities so you can move on to what inspires you. Get involved in a creative process that encourages positive lifestyle changes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Spend more time analyzing the best way to lower debt and save money. Refrain from sharing personal matters. Someone you least expect will reveal your secrets if given the opportunity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Open your doors to friends and relatives. The feedback you receive will help you decide how to update your surroundings to fulfill your needs. Dedicate some time to exercise or a hobby.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep your life simple, meaningful and cost-efficient. Don't feel obligated to go along with others' decisions. Follow your heart and do what's best for you. Romance is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put a solid financial plan in place and do whatever's necessary to ease stress. Lowering your overhead or changing what isn't working for you will lead to valuable ideas.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't pass up a chance to learn something new. Someone you encounter will have an impact on your decisions. Travel, communication and love are apparent. Include loved ones in your plans.