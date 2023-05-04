Channel your energy into making positive changes to your living arrangements. Take the initiative to improve your health and your relationships with others. A chance to develop a creative skill or to expand your relationship with someone you enjoy being around will improve your life and encourage you to take better care of yourself. Love is in the stars.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A hasty decision or action will cause emotional stress. Relax, take your time and refuse to let anyone pressure you to do something you are questioning. When in doubt, talk to someone you know will offer sound advice. Don't take a health risk.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put everything you've got into your work; an opportunity to advance will unfold. A chance to earn more or receive a gift or grant looks promising. Set up a meeting.

0
0
0
0
0