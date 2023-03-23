Take the lead and be the one to start something new and exciting. An active lifestyle will keep you out of trouble and encourage you to focus on making headway. A passionate drive will make it impossible for anyone to stop you from setting new boundaries and exceeding your expectations. Make decisions based on your emotions, intuition and what you stand to gain.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Step outside your comfort zone if it will help you get what you want. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Set your sights on your ultimate goal and keep your dreams secret.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Find your audience and make your voice heard. Showing enthusiasm, dedication and passion for something that matters to you will be contagious. Reach out to people who share your sentiments.

