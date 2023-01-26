Preparation and organization are essential this year. A minimalist attitude will help you curb bad habits and dodge overspending and situations that add stress to your life. Recognize what and who are good for you, and make decisions that bring you closer to your desired lifestyle. Consider what's important to you; build on these basics to achieve stability.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be open about what you are willing to do for others and what you expect in return. Honesty will help you get what you want. Take notes, look at the facts and follow through without hesitation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Confirm details before proceeding. If you say too much or overreact, you will face scrutiny. Don't rely on others or leave anything to chance. Focus on your target and don't look back.

