Take control of your life and set boundaries that help you distance yourself from anyone who takes advantage of your generosity. Surround yourself with straight shooters who aren't extravagant and don't tempt you with pie-in-the-sky ideas and lavish entertainment. Choose the path that puts your mind at ease and money in the bank. Lessen your stress instead of adding to it, and you'll make better decisions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a step back and observe. What you discover will change how you move forward. Substantiate information you receive before using it or passing it along.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Use your power of persuasion, and you'll get all the help you need. Use your intelligence to lessen costs and make appropriate adjustments to ensure success. Pay attention.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A proposal will entice you. Get the lowdown before you get involved in something likely to waste your time and cause problems. A reasonable balance between work and play will help keep the peace.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Get the facts, deal with controversy and keep moving forward. Don't hang on to what's no longer relevant or people who hold you back. Make personal gain your goal.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make a move. You have what it takes to reach your goal; don't dawdle or hesitate. Trust and believe in yourself and forge ahead without trepidation. Don't let insecurity get in your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Nurturing meaningful relationships will lead to unexpected benefits. Use your imagination, but don't get carried away with ideas that aren't feasible.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look at the cost involved before you take on something. Consider teaming up with someone who has just as much to contribute as you. Research and education will be key.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Soothe your soul, rid yourself of stress and do whatever it takes to achieve inner peace. Refuse to let others interfere or cause you to second-guess yourself. Trust your judgment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Situations will not be tough to decipher. Use your intelligence, intuition and experience to help you decide whom you can trust. Words mean nothing if someone doesn't honor their promises.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Fix up your place, add to your comfort and spend time with a loved one. Don't listen to hearsay or gossip. Pay more attention to what and who make you happy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Call on people you know you can count on, and you'll get the support you need to reach your goal. A joint venture will make your plans more accessible and cost-efficient.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Pay attention. Don't make snap decisions regarding money matters or joint ventures. Putting your best foot forward will show others you are a leader, not a follower. Adopt a safe and healthy lifestyle.