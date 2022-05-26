Forward motion, a positive attitude, and trusting and believing in yourself will lead to a brighter future. Your insight, experience and knowledge will set you apart and help you find people who can make your dreams come true. Stand tall and be proud of what you have to offer, and reward those who join forces with you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You're on a roll, so don't look back or stop midstream. Build momentum and move quickly. Strive to finish what you start and win over people who can help you. Romance is on the rise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't let your emotions get you in trouble. Check your ego at the door and be a good listener. Sparring with someone looking for a fight will end in disaster. Focus on what's important to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Focus on self-improvement. Criticizing others will backfire, making you look bad. Take care of your responsibilities, and don't let yourself be bothered by the actions of others. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take an active role in whatever excites you or promises positive changes. How you live, learn and deal with what's going on around you will determine how others perceive you. Be brave!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pay closer attention to meaningful relationships. Don't take anyone or anything for granted. Be willing to offer as much in return as someone provides to you. Handle financial matters with care.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Get out and about. Experience is the spice of life. Participate in activities or events that will spark your imagination and encourage you to make the changes you've only dreamed about.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Initiate changes at home that will help you enjoy your life, relationships and hobbies. Make a point to get your responsibilities out of the way quickly. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A problem with a friend, relative or peer will set you back if you aren't prepared to follow through with your plans. Don't get involved in other people's problems.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't limit what you can do because someone opts out or disrupts your plans. Take pride in what you do; carry on until you get your desired results. Focus on personal endeavors.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take a moment to review and rethink your strategy. It's OK to do things differently. Put your energy into preparation and find unique ways to market what you have to offer.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll need a pick-me-up to continue a steady pace forward. Don't let changes disrupt your plans or keep you from making pressing decisions. Trust in your judgment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take a stance, speak up and follow your plans. Don't fold under pressure or give in to someone trying to discredit you. Keep your passwords and personal matters secret to avoid loss.