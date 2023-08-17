Keep close tabs on your health, finances and legal matters. Precision and attention to detail will bring positive results. Use charm to get the attention you desire and the help you need to reach your target. Personal growth and self-improvement will pay off. Someone will be jealous or try to lead you astray. Know when to say no.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You've got the right idea but the wrong team. Redesign your plans to fit the talent in the room or change your helpers to fulfill your original concept. Be a take-charge leader.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Focus on how you want things to unfold, and make it happen. Your perceptive determination will take you where you want to go and give you the platform to get others on board.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Participation will lead to exciting connections, but don't let it break the bank. Cap what you will spend before you get involved. An opportunity is only good if it will get you where you want to go.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pay attention to what's happening behind your back. Study the past, and you'll make better decisions. Use your voice to inform others of the truth. Make changes that propagate trust.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- What you see is what you get. Don't believe everything you hear. Ask questions, go directly to the source and make decisions based on what you see and experience. Don't be a follower.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You are sitting in a better position than anticipated. Strike while the iron is hot, but stay within budget. Refuse to let someone you love or want to impress push you into something unwise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Assess partnerships and reset how you structure your life. Peace of mind comes from doing what's best for you, not from putting others first. Focus on your achievements and protecting what's important.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't miss an opportunity because you are too afraid to move. Look at your options, discuss your plans with an expert or someone you respect, and make necessary changes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Social events, personal growth and physical fitness are favored, but before you set your sights on something, evaluate the emotional, financial and material costs involved.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't jump for joy prematurely. There will be some ifs and buts to deal with before you get what you want. Your persistence will pay off, so don't get discouraged.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stifle your emotions, keep your plans to yourself and adjust your lifestyle to fit your needs. Taking on someone else's fight will not solve your problems. Make self-improvement a priority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Adjust your home to suit your needs. Fuel your imagination and build a space specific to a pursuit that interests you. Refuse to let outside interference get in your way.