Keep close tabs on your health, finances and legal matters. Precision and attention to detail will bring positive results. Use charm to get the attention you desire and the help you need to reach your target. Personal growth and self-improvement will pay off. Someone will be jealous or try to lead you astray. Know when to say no.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You've got the right idea but the wrong team. Redesign your plans to fit the talent in the room or change your helpers to fulfill your original concept. Be a take-charge leader.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Focus on how you want things to unfold, and make it happen. Your perceptive determination will take you where you want to go and give you the platform to get others on board.

