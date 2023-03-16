Call in favors, reconnect with people you lost touch with and take stock of your life and what you want to do next. Refuse to let the little things get to you, and concentrate on what brings you joy. Life is too short to waste on negativity and people you don't like. Declutter your life and embrace the future with enthusiasm.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Settle your differences with others. Spend more time on self-improvement and making adjustments to your routine that promote fitness and a healthier lifestyle.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stand back and watch. Gather information, study trends and prepare to make a statement that will set you on the path you desire. Refuse to let someone else decide your fate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Jumping from one thing to another will give you the upper hand when someone tries to compete with you. Don't get involved in joint ventures or let anyone handle your finances.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll be eager to put things behind you. Don't make a move without mapping out your safest route. A calculated plan executed with precision will help you navigate tricky situations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do things differently and you'll draw a crowd. Have a bottom line in mind before you negotiate your terms. Be prepared to protect your health and physical well-being should someone put you at risk.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Pay attention to changes in your chosen field. Keeping up will be the way to stay on top. Taking a professional approach will help you acquire valuable support.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You can have fun without overspending. A change in your disposition will occur if you look after your emotional needs. Take charge and speak up. Be very clear about where your loyalty lies.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a moment to assess a challenge or change that can influence your future. An opportunity will not be as good as someone wants you to believe. Make adjustments if necessary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Mix things up a bit, and you'll enjoy what transpires. Spend time with someone you love. Plans will fall into place. Invest time and money in your home, and your assets will grow.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Engage in activities that promote love and romance. Don't take on too much or make promises that may be difficult to keep. Temptation will lead you astray.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep your life moderate, affordable and free of clutter. Resist overindulgence and exaggeration. Concentrate on positive change that promises stability and less stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Leave nothing to chance; take an active role in setting things up to your specifications. Control situations that influence your earning potential. Happiness depends on your decisions.