Call in favors, reconnect with people you lost touch with and take stock of your life and what you want to do next. Refuse to let the little things get to you, and concentrate on what brings you joy. Life is too short to waste on negativity and people you don't like. Declutter your life and embrace the future with enthusiasm.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Settle your differences with others. Spend more time on self-improvement and making adjustments to your routine that promote fitness and a healthier lifestyle.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stand back and watch. Gather information, study trends and prepare to make a statement that will set you on the path you desire. Refuse to let someone else decide your fate.

0
0
0
0
0