Gravitate toward a positive lifestyle change. Rid yourself of stress and negativity, and surround yourself with people who prop you up rather than bring you down. High energy, discipline and an open mind will encourage you to live in the moment and take advantage of new opportunities. Don't limit what you can do; follow your heart and do what's best for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep your plans to yourself until you have everything in place. Don't take on too much, as focusing on what's important will lead to better results. Handle an emotional situation promptly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Listen to common sense. Buying into something that promises the impossible won't pay off. Take the natural route and choose to work out, eat properly and get enough rest.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take better care of yourself, your reputation and your position. Leave nothing to chance, and don't take on what you cannot finish. Go over details and offer a precise assessment of a situation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be open to informative suggestions and talks that spark your imagination. A unique approach to learning or pursuing something new will lead to an exciting connection. Put on a show.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a deep look into your psyche and adjust your lifestyle to maintain emotional stability. Taking care of matters promptly will ensure that things go your way and put your mind at ease.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Refuse to let a problem spin out of control. Look at every angle and adjust as necessary. Handling others with diplomacy will help you reach your objective without causing a disruption.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Start discussions, and you will bring about a worthwhile change. Explaining how you feel and what you expect will encourage others to see things your way. A unique proposal will entice you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Handle delicate situations with care. Take a back seat and observe what others do or say. Put more emphasis on physical fitness and making your surroundings more pleasant. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Let your passion show. Give your all and do your best, but don't risk your health or emotional well-being. Keep busy and stay focused on what's important to you. A domestic change will pan out.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Restlessness can push you in the wrong direction. Take a moment to rethink your strategy and study the regrets that go along with bad decisions. Get expert advice.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Refuse to let anyone limit you. Use intelligence to outmaneuver anyone standing between you and what you want. Take pleasure in helping others and following through with your plans.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't count on others to care for your interests. Find out what's trending and act accordingly. If you follow your heart and pursue what excites you, you stand to gain. Be willing to work hard.