Ease into the changes you make this year, and you'll be pleased with the results. Keep an open mind, but don't let anyone take control or cause you to act hastily. Handle matters yourself to avoid misinformation. Patience and discipline will help you get your timing down and your plan complete. Alter what's necessary, regardless of the decisions others make.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Question anyone who appears to be giving you inaccurate information. Do your due diligence and find out firsthand whether an idea you have is feasible. Someone from your past may help you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take on responsibilities. Do your best to show off your skills, insight and experience. Love is in the stars. Your actions will impact the quality of the help you receive.

