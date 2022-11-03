Invest time and money in your space. Adding comfort and convenience to your living arrangements will ease stress and give you something to look forward to at the end of each day. Trying something new and exciting will encourage you to do what makes you happy. Map out your course and refuse to let anyone interfere or control your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Get involved in something unique. Try applying your skills and experiences to something that makes you feel good. Doing your best to make a difference will motivate others to help you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take a breather and revisit your options. Listen to an expert, not to someone using emotional tactics to take advantage of you. Put your energy into learning and living in the moment.

