Take your time and give your emotions a chance to subside so you can reflect and make the best decisions. Once you figure out which path is best for you, your energy and enthusiasm will help you bring about valuable changes. Distance yourself from people offering confusion and chaos. Align yourself with those who strive for truth and progress.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put your energy into home improvements and getting along with the people who make a difference in your life. Speak up about how you feel, and you'll resolve pending issues.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Research will make a difference in how a situation concerning institutions or authority figures unfolds. Stick to the facts, regardless of who prompts you to embellish the truth.

