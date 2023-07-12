Helping others will change your life and perspective this year. Look for alternatives that will help you and others, and you'll gain confidence and support to do something that benefits many. You can make a difference. Let your actions come from the heart, and your sincerity will shine through and attract compatible people.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take the road less traveled and see where it leads. Let your discoveries fuel your imagination and encourage you to learn all you can to make your journey successful. Be cautious when money is at stake.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Make subtle changes to address sensitive situations. Being the ambassador of goodwill will encourage others to join your team. Put your heart into everything you do. Choose peace and love.

