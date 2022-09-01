Look for moneymaking opportunities. Expand your mind and upgrade the way you do things. Put your thoughts and energy into being the best you can be and achieving something that satisfies your soul. Spend time with like-minded people and enjoy the benefits available to you. Embrace the future with optimism, and enjoy what life has to offer.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Offer to do only what's humanly possible and go about your business without regret. Get involved in projects and educational pursuits that help you advance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Sticking to a schedule will make life easier; if you dawdle or ignore what you need to do, you'll fall behind and face criticism. Declutter, downsize and get rid of what you no longer need.

