Pay more attention to what's going on at home. Look for alternative ways to balance your personal and professional lives to ensure you get the best of both worlds. Managing your time wisely and keeping your emotions in check will counter any uncertainty you feel. Put greater emphasis on fitness, health and overall appearance. Prepare to speak up and make a difference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Revisit your goals. Restructure whatever isn't working for you and eliminate the cause of your anxiety or frustration. It's up to you to make suitable changes that enhance your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Invest in yourself, your home and your meaningful relationships. Take the initiative and adapt your surroundings to meet your needs. A quiet space in which to work will pay off.

