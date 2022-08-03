Take on more. Be diverse and receptive to new concepts and ideas. Learn all you can to help bring about positive change. Consider what makes you happy and incorporate what you discover into your everyday routine. Take responsibility for your life, joy and achieving what makes you feel good about who you are and the difference you make.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Refuse to let someone stand between you and your dream. If you stop to argue, you'll lose valuable time and energy. Learn as you go, and you'll discover something you enjoy doing that's prosperous.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get to the bottom of situations involving a peer, relative or loved one. Set high standards, but don't expect others to share your values. An innovative idea will capture the right audience.

