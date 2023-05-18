Your steady pace and determination will help you reach your destination. Disregarding what's said and relying on your common sense and knack for doing things right the first time will give you the edge you require this year. Shoot for the stars, and you'll outshine anyone who tries to get in your way. Romance is favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Choose your path and start moving. Opportunity comes to those who make things happen. Size up your situation and replace whatever isn't to your advantage with something beneficial.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You must be open-minded if you expect others to include you in events. The more knowledge you gather, the easier it will be to figure out how to use your skills to gain momentum.

