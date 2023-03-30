Donate your time to something you care about this year and make a difference. Your input will impact others and lead to long-lasting connections that will help you make your life more vibrant. Keep the momentum flowing and use your energy to build a future that makes you proud. Distance yourself from harmful influences and indulgent people.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Undesirable behavior will lead to emotional setbacks. Choose your words and path carefully. A step in the wrong direction could prove costly. Stay poised, focused and true to yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Monitor what you agree to and know how to draw the line when necessary. A change of plans will encourage you to entertain the thought of hosting something that can benefit you and your friends.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Address situations carefully to avoid an uncomfortable outcome. You'll get a better reception if you use your charm and offer incentives to those who have something you want in return.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stop before you make a mistake. Listen, reflect, keep what you hear in perspective and remain calm. Poor behavior won't solve problems. Protect yourself and avoid conflict.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You're on a roll, but you should rethink your strategy before you take on too much. Let an expert handle what you don't have time to complete. Protect your health, reputation and emotional well-being.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a chance and try something new and exciting. Surround yourself with people and projects that excite you and participate in events that help you connect with like-minded individuals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Embrace the positive and walk away from negativity. You have so much to gain if you make it clear what you are trying to achieve and why. Channel your energy into finishing what you start.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself. Focus on exploring your creative ideas and maintaining the status quo, regardless of what others do or say. Nurture the important relationships in your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Concentrate on your home, lifestyle and the people you love. Personal growth will occur if you keep interference at arm's length. Work to make your immediate environment safer.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change of scenery will lift your spirits. Rearrange your furniture or clear a space for a project you want to pursue. Keep your thoughts to yourself and curb any impulse to overdo or overspend.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Brainstorming will lead to progress. Turn your thoughts into something concrete. Refuse to let an emotional incident come between you and your plans. Slow down and do things right the first time, and success will follow. Don't take unnecessary risks.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Clear a space and sink your teeth into something you must get done. A few changes to your everyday routine will help you save money. Sharing expenses will ease stress. Romance is favored.