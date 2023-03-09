Take pride in what you do, and the response you get will help you expand your interests. Gravitate toward positive people. Suggestions could lead to lifestyle changes that save you money. Take a position of leadership and keep the momentum flowing throughout the year. Keep a lid on emotional mishaps and exaggeration.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A secretive approach will help you bring about the changes you want with the least amount of interference. Avoid overindulgence. You must work to achieve a new perspective.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Make your intentions clear, and you'll get the answers you need. Changing your location or trying something new will lead to new friendships. Make partnerships your priority.

