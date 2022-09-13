Think about what you want to convey to others and what you are trying to achieve this year. Call on people with something to contribute who can change the dynamics of a certain situation. Don't let anger set in when patience and understanding will bring about forgiveness and clarity. Take precautions to avoid injury, illness and personal loss.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take care of your responsibilities. A disciplined attitude will attract the help you require to get things done on time. Don't be fooled by someone trying to tempt you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- An open mind will take you to places that exhilarate you. If you speed things up, you'll discover you can handle more than you anticipated. A change at home will lead to contentment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Invest in the things that bring you joy and put your mind at ease. Doing the work yourself will make you feel good and save money. A unique idea will change the way you do things. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Anger won't improve anything. Analyze your situation and look for a practical way to move forward. Distance yourself from anyone who takes advantage of you or purposely leads you astray.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Pursue your interests. Refuse to let anyone get in your way. Stick to the truth and make changes based on facts and figures. Know your audience and carry out your ideas as planned. Take control.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Start a business or a hobby that excites you. Don't ignore a loved one because you are too busy working toward your own goal. Share your dream, and you'll get support instead of a lecture.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't share your secrets. Focus on personal change, quality of life and how you can lower your overhead or bring in more cash. Consider forming partnerships, sharing expenses or embarking on something new.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll gain perspective regarding certain relationships if you listen to what others want. Plan to do the work yourself, and you will gain respect and support.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Address disruption or confusion head-on. Hard work will help you make progress. You'll gain the most leverage if you mix business with pleasure and entertain the people you want to impress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Wrap your head around what others expect of you, and don't stop until you feel satisfied with what you achieve. Someone who wants your attention will mislead you to get their way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Hang on to your cash, even if someone asks for a handout. Offer suggestions, but don't pay for others' mistakes. Consider your options and expand your interests. Seek out things you enjoy.
LEO (July 23-Aug 22) -- Put your emotions aside and concentrate on what's essential. Be receptive to suggestions, and follow through with plans that show promise. Seek out and promote the truth.