Lift any barriers holding you back and prepare to forge ahead enthusiastically. Live up to your promises and get moving. Don't make unnecessary physical changes or give a false impression to the people you want to impress. Be yourself, follow through with your plans, and let your charm and intelligence win the respect and support you require to reach your goal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Place more faith in yourself and what you can do to make a difference. How you navigate your way through conversations and responsibilities will inspire others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Overstepping your boundaries will result in backlash. Live up to your promises, and you'll reach your expectations. Handle money, health and contracts with discipline and a no-nonsense attitude.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take control before situations get blown out of proportion. Exaggeration will lead to confusion and disappointment. Size up situations, do your research and make adjustments. Be responsible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You're in a favorable position. Embrace opportunities that come your way. Set up an interview or start something new, and you'll head down a unique path. Enjoy spending time with loved ones.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't force your will on others or succumb to temptation or indulgent behavior. Be true to yourself and to those you want to remain in your life. Protect your position, reputation and health.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stay calm, relaxed and collected, and you'll make headway. Don't take the bait if someone tries to coerce you into an argument. Stick to the facts and practice restraint.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make domestic changes that lower your overhead and encourage you to initiate a strict budget. A partnership looks promising if you divide responsibilities equally. Make your intentions clear.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Talks will lead to trouble, and false information will cause emotional setbacks and disrupt your plans. A straightforward approach will help you deal with a mistake. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Try something exciting. A creative outlet will spark your interest and encourage you to take the plunge and start a new adventure. Find out how to turn what you enjoy doing into a profitable endeavor.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Let your actions inspire others. Get involved in an event that makes you feel passionate about a cause and hopeful about the future. Mix business with pleasure.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Reevaluate matters as you go, and you'll make better decisions. Concentrate on what's necessary instead of taking on too much and falling short of your goal. Timing and expertise will be essential.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Mingle with people who share your interests. The information you pick up will help you rethink how you want to move forward. Change only what benefits you. Don't take a risk with your health or assets.