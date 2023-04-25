Share your thoughts, formulate your goals for the year and balance your life with a mixture of hard work, exercise, healthy living and love. Push forward with gratitude; what you attract will complement your dreams, hopes and wishes. Don't let stubbornness stand in your way. Having flexibility and the willingness to work with others will be the keys to success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Do your part and everything else will fall into place. Make the time to visit someone who both grounds and inspires you, and you'll devise a plan that stimulates your mind. Pamper yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't settle for less or live in someone's shadow. Consider what makes you happy, and strive to incorporate what you enjoy most into your everyday routine. Only you can choose the right path.

0
0
0
0
0