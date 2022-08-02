Put yourself out there and see what happens. Be brave, voice your opinion and venture down paths that intrigue you. Take charge and set the stage for success. Use your skills to open doors, network and reconnect with people who are an asset. Stop letting negativity and other people's uncertainty hold you back. Focus on what you can achieve.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- An open mind will bring exciting ideas. Focus on pursuits that will get you up to speed regarding something you want to accomplish. Being well-informed will help discourage others from interfering.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put your time and energy into where it counts and create the scenario that best suits your needs. Don't wait for someone to do the legwork for you. Seize the moment.

