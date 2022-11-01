Don't invite trouble by trying to force your opinion on others or letting others drag you in a direction that isn't in your best interest. Stay in your lane and do what's best for you. If you want to make a difference, get involved. Pay attention to details and always stick to the truth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Problems with electronics and equipment are apparent. Look for alternative ways to deal with any setback or inconvenience you face. A backup plan will help you stay on track.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stay focused. Don't take no for an answer or give up on your dreams. Call on all your resources for information that will give you the edge you need when dealing with slippery characters.

0
0
0
0
0