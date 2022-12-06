Evaluate your current situation and consider what you can do to stabilize your life. Establish boundaries, and make your voice heard regarding your terms and what you are capable of and willing to do this year. Make your positive, energetic nature carry you from start to finish, and you will have an impact on those who work by your side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Back away from people pushing you to take on too much or indulge in something unwise. Use your power of persuasion to get help and clear up matters that are making your life difficult.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Search for an easy way to make your home more efficient. If you do the work yourself, you'll save money and learn new skills. Avoid secret dealings that can hurt your reputation.

0
0
0
0
0