A resourceful approach to life will help you avoid regret. This year, a simple yet thoughtful way of handling situations will work well for you. Distance yourself from those who exaggerate or turn minor problems into complex situations that require time, energy and money to fix. Refuse to let your emotions point you in the wrong direction. Choose personal gain as your goal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Set high standards and prioritize self-improvement. Be creative and look for unique changes you can implement to add comfort to your home without going over budget.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Find your passion and see where it leads. Give your all, and you'll get the returns you desire. Stick to the truth and to those who offer honesty and loyalty. Change only what's necessary.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't share personal information. Ask questions and listen attentively, and you'll be able to deal with whatever situation you face. A change will turn out better than anticipated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Shake off bad vibes someone sends your way and do your own thing. Be innovative when it comes to reaching your goals. A positive attitude will carry you to the winner's circle.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll be ahead of your time and raring to go, so do what you do best. Promote and present your plans, and you'll persuade others to join in and help you hit your target.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You can have fun without going overboard. Call on people who share your beliefs and concerns, and you'll find a quick fix for something troubling you. Dedication will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Refuse to let your emotions get in your way. Uncertainty will leave you questioning what to do next, but if you dissect a situation, a simple solution will arise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your home is your castle, so fix it up to suit your needs. Comfort will boost your productivity, leaving you room for other opportunities. A proposal you make will be well-received.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Let your mind wander, and you'll discover something valuable. Having faith in yourself will pay off and make others realize your worth. Wheel and deal, and you'll come out on top.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Slow down, observe and adjust anything that may get in your way or cost you financially. It's OK to think big, but when it comes to putting your ideas to the test, look for bargains.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Visit a place you've never been before or sign up for something that offers information that can help you bring about a change you want to pursue. Do what comes naturally.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get instructions before starting something new. Ask questions, make suggestions and be precise about what you are willing to handle yourself. Try to finish everything you start.