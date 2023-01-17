If you help others without asking for something in return, the rewards will surpass your expectations. A change of heart will occur if you appreciate the little things in life. Put your energy into personal growth, fitness and health, and you'll accumulate momentum that will carry you throughout the year and beyond. Live life your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Observe, listen and be reasonable. Overreacting will put you in a precarious position. Keep life simple, make positive changes at home and set up a plan to help you save for something important.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a moment to collect your thoughts and consider how best to respond to what's happening around you. Don't be afraid to take the road less traveled. Be secretive regarding your plans.

