Balance and equality are the goals this year. Assess your assets, liabilities and relationships, and put a plan in place that will motivate you to make transitions that lead to a life with less stress and drama. Focus on discovering what makes you happy and pursuing the routine you feel comfortable with. Choose health over money.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- An unexpected change will throw you off guard. Don't let confusion cost you. Pour your energy into maintaining equilibrium and carrying out your responsibilities; personal gain will be yours.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep a close watch over unstable situations and unpredictable people. Look for cost-efficient ways to expand your interests without going into debt. Think big but do only what's necessary.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Rally around people who show interest in what you are doing. Be open about what you can contribute and the part you want to play in any scenario you encounter. Be the driver, not the passenger.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Organize your thoughts and plans, but don't share too much information with others. Distance yourself from anyone who exaggerates or shows signs of overindulgence. Be true to yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Sit tight. Don't feel obligated to make a move because someone else takes a leap of faith. Bide your time and concentrate on personal growth, saving money and sticking to facts.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Reach out to people you look up to for advice. Discussing your options with an expert will help you decide what to do next. Be wary of someone who may have ulterior motives.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- If you want to make progress, offer incentives and a well-laid-out plan that promotes what you want to pursue. Discipline, patience and kindness will help you gain support.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Push forward with a positive attitude, and you'll bolster your chance to advance. Listen to what elders and experts say, and watch what they do. Good teachers will show you the way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Something doesn't add up. You'll be missing vital information. Meet with experts to discuss your options and focus on areas where you can have the most impact and your efforts are most appreciated.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Discipline and careful planning will help you deal with any problem that comes up at home or work. Look at the big picture and discuss options openly with anyone involved.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Deal with the changes around you astutely and without emotion. Ask questions and find out where you stand and how to use your skills, knowledge and insight to outmaneuver anyone in your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep up with what's trending. Having an open mind, embracing new technology and making yourself aware of what's going on around you will help you inch your way forward.