Discipline will help you get things done, but don't let it stifle your creativity. Although keeping your secrets safe and sound is favored, sharing essential information with people close to you is necessary. Keep the conversation flowing. Being willing to adopt change and stay current are vital to your success. Stick to the truth and complete your mission.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make your move. Stop procrastinating or waiting for the perfect moment. Start heading in a direction that suits your needs and lifestyle. Change can be frightening, but regret will haunt you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Poor judgment will cost you. Don't get involved with someone for the wrong reason. Focus on self-improvement, sustainability and security. You can help others, but not at the expense of your own progress.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep the momentum flowing. Conversations will lead to concrete results and positive change. Look for a unique way to present your case, and the interest in your plan will mount.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Pay attention to your health. Overindulgence will cause unexpected problems. Be honest with yourself and others, and honor any promises you make. Protect your secrets.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You are in a better position than you realize. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve. Refuse to let personal matters disrupt your concentration. Finish what you start.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Poor behavior will make you vulnerable. Protect yourself from those luring you into something you shouldn't pursue. Build your strength and improve your image. Make romance a priority.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put the brakes on any far-fetched suggestion. Stick to what's realistic. Surround yourself with people who aren't afraid to tell you the truth. Make decisions based on facts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotional matters will cost you if you lack realism. Sidestep joint ventures and proceed alone to maintain control. Being able to do things your way will give you limitless energy and enthusiasm.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll gravitate toward serious people pursuing a mission similar to yours. Don't get consumed in someone else's dream; work alongside people who empower you to do your own thing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Go about your business, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. A personal challenge will help you hone your skills and push you to reach your potential. Personal growth requires time.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Participate in something and see what happens. Someone you meet will spark your imagination and encourage you to believe in yourself. A partnership looks promising but will require work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Contain your eagerness to jump in and take charge. You'll bite off more than you can chew if you are too ready to show off. Test the waters before you plunge into something time-consuming.