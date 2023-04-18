Patience will be necessary if you want to get things done this year. There will be no shortage of good ideas, insight and creative thinking, but angst will take control if you can't settle into a routine that helps you overlook what's happening around you and focus on your goal. Mind over matter will keep you on top of your game.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Determine how to improve your living conditions or arrangements. Figure out where your money will have the most significant impact. Reconnecting with an old friend will be inspirational.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You should strive to act quickly and decisively today. Change is favored if you are willing to make a commitment. Defer to an expert regarding health and money matters.

0
0
0
0
0