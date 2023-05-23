Look at what's possible and discard ideas that will slow you down. Educate yourself to support your long-term goals, and turn this into a year of progress and determination. Distance yourself from people trying to get you to do things that help them more than you. Put yourself first and your energy into fulfilling your dreams.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Travel, education and communication will lead you to your destination of choice. Stop analyzing and start doing what matters most to you. A change in how you handle money will pay off.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Assisting others will help you put your life in perspective. Reach out to others, and you'll discover suggestions and remedies. Learn as you go and practice what you learn. Love is on the rise.

