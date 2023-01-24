Be open about how you feel, and resolve issues hanging over your head. Progress takes initiative and the courage to make tough decisions. It's time to adjust what isn't working for you while you pave the way to new beginnings and happiness. Take command of your life. Simplify how you do things, and practice moderation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Review each step required to reach your objective. Your colorful way of pitching your vision will make it difficult for your audience to reject your ideas.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't share sensitive information. Focus on what you can do for others and how to solve a problem that can influence your position or income. Keep the peace, but leave nothing to chance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll be eager to get things done. Push forward, fulfill your dreams and promote your goals. A challenge will have strings attached; find out what's expected of you before you proceed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Sort through emotional issues before you agree to something that may be compromising or uncomfortable. Find out where you stand and assess where to best spend your time and effort.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Gather information and put it to the test. What you discover and how you apply it will inspire others to pitch in and help. Before you accept help, find out what it might cost.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stick to the facts, and don't take on the impossible. Reach out to someone you like to work alongside, and you'll get an opportunity to do something that makes a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- An opening will become available. Try something new. A challenge will excite you and encourage you to fine-tune your skills to impress someone who can help you get ahead.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A trip, meeting or networking function will be enlightening. The information you receive will help you make necessary adjustments. Let your work be your calling card.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Dress for success. Pay attention to detail and take better care of your health and well-being. Hone your skills, add to your knowledge and keep up to date with what's trending.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Get approval before you make changes that will affect those you live with. If you are transparent and open regarding your intentions, you'll be granted the go-ahead.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Nothing will be as it appears. Don't act on assumptions; ask questions, explore possibilities and put your energy where it counts. Home improvements will pay off. If you love someone, show it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An active mind will lead to answers that encourage you to follow your heart. Focus on improving money management and curbing costly habits. Domestic changes will turn out well.