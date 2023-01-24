Be open about how you feel, and resolve issues hanging over your head. Progress takes initiative and the courage to make tough decisions. It's time to adjust what isn't working for you while you pave the way to new beginnings and happiness. Take command of your life. Simplify how you do things, and practice moderation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Review each step required to reach your objective. Your colorful way of pitching your vision will make it difficult for your audience to reject your ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't share sensitive information. Focus on what you can do for others and how to solve a problem that can influence your position or income. Keep the peace, but leave nothing to chance.

0
0
0
0
0