Speed things up quickly, and you'll feel at home. Don't worry about whether others can keep up; it's OK to be first. After all, you are a pioneer. Dream about reaching your goals, and in no time, you will manifest what you envision. Be true to yourself, and don't stop until you reach your destination. Open the door when opportunity knocks.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't linger when time is crucial. Do things that brighten your day and enhance the lives of loved ones. Use insight and experience to help others, and you'll gain perspective on your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A sloppy job won't cut it; if you want to advance, give your all and tout your achievements. It's up to you to do your best. Rely on your intuition, not on unverified information.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't be fooled by fictitious information. Go directly to the source to avoid getting caught in someone's lies or scams. Do your research, ask questions and focus on what's best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Hone your skills to fit the application to which you want to apply them. Don't complicate matters; a one-step solution will suffice. Trust in what you know and do best.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be careful; your words and actions might influence your position or reputation. Keep your plans simple and look for opportunities for personal and professional growth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take the initiative and try something new. You will be inspired by the people you encounter. It's up to you to take what's rightfully yours. Update your image and demonstrate your skills.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pay attention to what's happening at home. Understanding the dynamics of a situation and the people involved will help you quell difficulties before they become hard to manage. Stick to basics and don't overreact.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put your energy into getting the biggest bang for your buck. A change is in store if you use your ingenuity to develop a plan that fits your style and budget and offers the desired results.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Choose a path that satisfies your needs. Let go of the past and stop following others. Look for opportunities and you'll meet individuals who share your concerns. Do your part and pay your dues.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put more time and effort into your home, family and finances. Set up your lifestyle to fit your budget and ease stress. Don't try to keep up with someone; focus on your own needs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Relationships will undergo changes that you'll need to address. Don't let others decide things for you. Specify what's important to you and make it happen. Take control.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Fix up your space. The better the flow, the better your life will be. Changing how you earn your living will turn out better than anticipated. Don't be afraid to take a leap of faith.