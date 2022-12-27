Pump up your enthusiasm, be the one to lead the way and step outside your comfort zone. It's time to explore possibilities and find out what else life has to offer. Size up what's working for you, and initiate changes that accommodate your dreams, hopes and wishes moving forward. Self-improvement, personal growth and romance are encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Share your ideas with someone you look to for support. A financial gain is apparent if you are creative with your cash and adopt a minimalist lifestyle. Consider worthy suggestions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pump up the energy and make a point to take care of unfinished business before someone complains or criticizes you. What you accomplish will defuse a stressful situation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- An emotional situation will surface if you attend festive functions. Remain calm and don't say something you'll regret. Regardless of what's happening around you, try to get along with others.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Resolve unfinished issues before it's too late. Heading into next year with an open agenda will liberate and encourage you to make better work, money and health decisions. Simplicity is key.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Pick a path. You've got more going for you than you realize, so call the shots instead of sitting back and letting someone else take the reins. If you want things done your way, do them yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stay cool, regardless of what others do or say. Someone will try to rile you with rumors, manipulation or blackmail. Arm yourself with facts and refuse to lose your temper.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Let your brilliance lead the way; you'll find solutions. A change of pace will encourage you to broaden your horizons next year. A partnership based on equality will flourish.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Think before you act. You may desire change, but prematurely forcing issues will leave you vulnerable. Bide your time, listen, observe and calculate the best way to expand your interests.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Emotional matters will sidetrack you. Embrace new beginnings and discover pastimes that excite you. Challenge yourself and participate in festivities happening in your community.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get moving. You'll accomplish what you set out to do if you are open to suggestions and ready to give your all. Traveling and spending time with family will provide you with hope.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Touch base with old friends, attend a reunion or spend time with someone you love. Leave nothing to chance, and you'll avoid something that doesn't work for you. Keep your life simple.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be careful what you wish for; mixed messages will leave you unsure about what to do next. Don't let anger take the reins. Preparation and planning are necessary if you intend to succeed.