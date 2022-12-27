Pump up your enthusiasm, be the one to lead the way and step outside your comfort zone. It's time to explore possibilities and find out what else life has to offer. Size up what's working for you, and initiate changes that accommodate your dreams, hopes and wishes moving forward. Self-improvement, personal growth and romance are encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Share your ideas with someone you look to for support. A financial gain is apparent if you are creative with your cash and adopt a minimalist lifestyle. Consider worthy suggestions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pump up the energy and make a point to take care of unfinished business before someone complains or criticizes you. What you accomplish will defuse a stressful situation.

