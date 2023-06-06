Pay attention and think matters through. Get organized and declutter your life. The relief you get from minimizing your responsibilities will give you a new lease on life. A practical approach will make the road to success easy to travel. Distance yourself from bad influences, and avoid overindulgence and pastimes that are financially, emotionally and physically costly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Impulsive action will lead to trouble. Someone will hold you accountable for your efforts and rhetoric. A change of attitude will help you redeem your position. Check out your options.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You can help someone without going overboard. An impulsive offer to take care of someone else's responsibilities will backfire. Use your intelligence and make suggestions, but don't take charge.

0
0
0
0
0