Put your thinking cap on, and you'll discover what you want to do next. Do your research, ask questions and be open to suggestions. You can follow your heart and do something you love if you take the most comfortable path. A lifestyle change will lead to new connections and disposable cash. An investment will pay off.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Make changes at home that add to your comfort or that help you make a move. Don't run and hide when opportunity knocks; turn your dream into a reality. You're luckier than you know.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Changing your mind is an option; refuse to let someone make decisions for you. Reach out to a friend or relative for information that will help you get a better view of what's possible.

0
0
0
0
0