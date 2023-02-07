Planning will pay off this year. A regimented routine will help deter others from messing up your schedule or interfering with your goals. High energy, precision and paying attention to detail will help you mark your place and position yourself for success. Let the people you love do as they please, and you'll receive the same privilege. Practice peace and love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Explore the possibilities. Reaching out to people who offer a different perspective or way of doing things will give you the push you need. Stand behind your word.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't hide the past or live a lie. Face the truth and navigate your way to a better life and connections that won't disappoint you. Your insight will lead the way.

