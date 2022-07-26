You'll encounter plenty of opportunities that require you to ignore emotions and favor practicality, and allow you to take advantage of whatever comes your way. Change based on your needs will keep you on the path to success. Look at a challenge as an asset, and engage in competitive action that encourages you to be and do your best.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Test the water before you decide to get wet. Know what you are up against, and use the tools and skills you have mastered to combat anything negative. Strength comes from knowing your limitations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Branch out, try something new and exciting, and get involved and make a difference. Helping others will encourage you to pay closer attention to those closest to you.

