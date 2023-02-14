Be aware of the changes being made around you. You'll figure out how to turn a negative into a positive. It's up to you to create opportunities and take responsibility for your happiness. Be open about your plans and how you intend to use your skills to increase your income. A resourceful approach to life will make the changes you face easier.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Give your all, and something good will transpire. Aggressive action will help tie up loose ends. Trust in your ability, follow your heart and pursue the people and pastimes you love.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll gain support and assistance if you know what will help you pursue your goals. Size up situations and leave nothing to chance. An optimistic attitude will attract a positive response.

