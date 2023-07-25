Refuse to let your emotions take the reins and lead you down a path that can cost you financially, physically or legally. Leave nothing to chance by overseeing everything personally. Precision and attention to detail will play roles in your success, so be careful. An offer is worthwhile only if it's in your best interest. Choose wisely.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Clarify information before agreeing to participate in something. Someone will leave out key details to deter you from walking away. Ask challenging questions, and don't be afraid to take a pass.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Go beyond what others are willing to do, and you'll set an example. Raise the bar and set the standard, and you will make a difference. Not everyone will like the changes you make, but they don't have to.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pay attention to what the experts say, ask questions and accept any help offered. The connections you make will encourage you to participate in something that makes a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Step outside your comfort zone and see what's available. Make a move because it suits your needs, not because someone else is prompting you to participate. Take aggressive action.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Communication and consistency will be key. Be specific. Say no to anyone trying to manipulate or confuse you. Demonstrate your professionalism using actions and words.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Push forward with a positive attitude. A change that has the potential to benefit you financially, physically or emotionally will ease stress and stimulate your imagination.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be aware of what others do and say. Don't get involved in an emotionally draining situation. Limit your expenses, and don't make unnecessary alterations. Nurture what you have.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Map out a path that helps fulfill the lifestyle you want to live. Changing how you handle or earn your keep could pay off if you market your skills accordingly. Figure out what you can afford.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Embrace life, focus on getting things done and stop fretting over what you cannot change. Use your intelligence to guide you. Take on any challenge you encounter with enthusiasm.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Look for an alternative when faced with negativity, and you'll accomplish your objective. Create opportunities instead of expecting them to manifest out of thin air. Take charge and keep the peace.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Anger and distress will lead to restrictions. Look on the bright side. Make decisions based on your findings, not on hearsay or what someone else is peddling.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Participate in something you feel passionate about, and you will make a difference. Self-improvement will help you add to your assets and decrease your liabilities. Think outside the box.