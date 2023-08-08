Trust yourself, and you won't be disappointed. Build a solid base and clear any influences that are inconsistent or causing doubt. Leave nothing to chance and oversee everything that has meaning to you. Ask questions and map out a course to help you achieve your dreams. Protect your heart, health and happiness from anyone trying to lure you down the wrong path.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Tidy up loose ends that can set you back. Rethink your lifestyle and pay more attention to how you present yourself to others. Be a leader, and you'll discourage anyone trying to throw you off your game.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Elaborate, but do not make promises you can't deliver. A change that improves your health and emotional well-being will help you distance yourself from temptation. Lead the way.

