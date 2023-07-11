This is a year of giving and taking. Getting along with others will make your life easier and encourage you to spend more time with like-minded people. Don't fear what you don't know; open your mind and try something new. Loyalty, dedication and finishing what you start will pay off.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't let your emotions stand in your way. Evaluate each situation before you say something you'll regret. Honesty and integrity will attract people who work just as hard as you do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Unnecessary change and overspending will get you into trouble. Don't make a move that can jeopardize your income. Nothing is as it appears, and until you get what you want in writing, sit tight.

0
0
0
0
0