Seize the moment, look for opportunities and stay on course. You can accomplish the most if you stick to your plans and principles, verify facts and refuse to let others manipulate or push you in a direction you don't care to go. Put anger aside, show intelligence and patience, and treat everything you encounter this year with a sense of humor.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Practice patience, go with the flow and refuse to let others influence your next move. Step outside your comfort zone and try something you've never done; the experience will be educational.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Treating those in your home fairly will help you sidestep a disagreement or misunderstanding. Charm and kindness will work wonders. A self-improvement project will give your confidence a boost.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You are overdue for a change, so don't wait for someone to give you a push; turn an idea you have into something concrete. Look out for people who can help you with your next project.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be the one to inspire people, motivate them to participate and make the world a better place. Being a warrior for truth and justice will lead to opportunities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Follow your heart and channel your energy into making a difference. Don't argue with people who have a different plan. Consider what makes you happy and brings opportunities your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put more thought into how to save money, protect against loss and ensure that you remain healthy, wealthy and wise. Discipline and hard work will be the cornerstones of success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Plan well-thought-out changes before you begin the transformation. Consider what can go wrong and prepare a solid defense to ensure you stay on track. There is money to be made if you go through the proper channels.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't be fooled by what others say. Check to ensure you get legitimate instructions before starting something new. Awareness and intelligence are your strengths. Self-improvement is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Enjoy the moment. Look around you and reach out to people who put a smile on your face. Sign up for an outing that encourages you to branch out and try something new and exciting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Go where the action is and mingle with interesting people. If you share your thoughts, you will hook up with someone who challenges you and contributes to your concerns and causes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Rely on friends and peers for help. A problem will escalate if you don't communicate openly. Bring attention to solutions that will benefit everyone or weed out those with nothing to offer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Associate with people who make you think. A challenge will lead to personal growth. Keep your money and possessions in a safe place. Not everyone will share your values or principles.