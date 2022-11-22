Seize the moment, look for opportunities and stay on course. You can accomplish the most if you stick to your plans and principles, verify facts and refuse to let others manipulate or push you in a direction you don't care to go. Put anger aside, show intelligence and patience, and treat everything you encounter this year with a sense of humor.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Practice patience, go with the flow and refuse to let others influence your next move. Step outside your comfort zone and try something you've never done; the experience will be educational.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Treating those in your home fairly will help you sidestep a disagreement or misunderstanding. Charm and kindness will work wonders. A self-improvement project will give your confidence a boost.

