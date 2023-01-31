Follow the path of least resistance. Explore the unfamiliar, and you'll develop concepts that will make life easier. Invest time and money in what's important to you. Keep moving toward your target with an open mind and positive attitude. Relationships will stabilize if you are willing to compromise. Don't jeopardize your health; protect against illness and injury.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A curious mind will lead to innovative options. Don't be afraid to do things differently. Set a course that helps you expand your qualifications. Believe in yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Rank your tasks in order of importance and start working toward a goal. Doing things in the proper order will make your life easier and encourage others to help you.

0
0
0
0
0