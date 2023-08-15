Keep your thoughts and plans to yourself until you have tested and refined everything. Preparation will make the difference this year, and a pristine presentation will get you where you want to go. Pay attention to detail, and you'll surpass your expectations. A vivid imagination and educated approach to life will fuel your inspiration and separate you from the competition.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep things moving forward. Have confidence in yourself and act accordingly. If you give in to what others do or say, you'll lose sight of what you want to accomplish.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Say what's on your mind and be the one to make a difference. Now is not the time to follow the crowd. Have a plan ready and be open-minded enough to adjust to suggestions from others.

0
0
0
0
0