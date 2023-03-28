Take your time; get organized. Preparation will help eliminate mishaps and misunderstandings. Stay in control and push forward. The hard work you put in this year will make a difference for years to come. Trust and believe in yourself and refuse to let anyone get in your way. Think big, but be reasonable. Doors will open.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Distance yourself from anyone who tries your patience. Spend more time on personal goals instead of arguing with someone about something that doesn't matter. Focus on making the most of your time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Pay attention to detail and present what you have to offer with pizazz. How you portray yourself and your lifestyle will convince someone to help. Be wary of sharing too much.

