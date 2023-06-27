Being observant will enrich your life and help you make better decisions. Don't be a follower; do what you enjoy most. Take pride in what you do, and don't fear being different. Learning as you go will help you succeed. Adjust your goals to fit your budget, and ensure you put your effort where it brings the best return.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Express your thoughts and feelings, and finish what you start. Refuse to let outside influences stand between you and what you are trying to accomplish. Trust in yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stick close to home and protect what you have worked hard to build. Don't make unnecessary changes or take on more than you can handle. Focus on personal gain.

0
0
0
0
0