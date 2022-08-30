Concentrate on financial opportunities. An aggressive portfolio with a solid endgame will put your mind at ease. Don't let missed opportunities bring you down; learn from the experience and push forward. A steady pace and a disciplined attitude regarding health, wealth and personal gain will bring the results you desire. Live up to your promises and show kindness toward others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put your money into something that will help you advance or further your long-term goal. Concentrate on work and gain stability. Refuse to let changes disrupt your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Trust yourself, not others, to get things done differently. An opportunity will sprout if you follow a path that inspires passion and a desire to make a difference.

